Pauline Avera
Aug. 2, 1922 — June 10, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Pauline Avera, 97, died June 10, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
