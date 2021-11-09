Paulette Virginia Youngberg
October 9, 1943 - October 28, 2021
Paulette Virginia Youngberg of Milton-Freewater passed away October 28, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 78.
Paulette was born October 9, 1943, in McComb (Hancock), Ohio to Paul Levoy and Luella (Reel) Panning. The family lived in Deshler and Henry, Ohio. Her parents later divorced.
In 1948 Paulette, her mother and new step-father Jewell C. Parrish moved to Oregon and settled in Rainier, Oregon. They lived in Rainier from March of 1948 till July 1948 and then moved to Milton-Freewater. Paulette lived in Milton-Freewater till she married Robert Eugene Youngberg on September 11, 1962, and then moved to Kennewick, Washington after the Columbus Day Storm hit and then moved to Portland, Oregon where they raised their family, a son and daughter.
In 1969 the family moved back to Milton-Freewater where they raised their family until 1982 when they moved to Athena, Oregon.
She loved to embroidery and make stuffed animals, pillow cases and quilts for her children and grandchildren. Paulette loved to read about history, taking trips with family to reunions and picnics, pictures and visiting museums. She and Bobbie Jean spent 3 hours at the Lima, Ohio museum and didn’t see everything. Family History Genealogy was her passion. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a Sunday School and Primary Teacher and Primary Second Counselor.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Panning; step-father, (Daddy) Jewell Parrish; mother, Luella Parrish; her husband, Bob Youngberg; sisters, Ruth Ann Panning, Irene Keller and Arlene Cameron; and step-mother, Mamie Panning. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Ginger) Youngberg; granddaughter, Allyson Youngberg (Josh White); and great-grandson, Joshua Ronald Youngberg White; daughter, Bobbie Jean (Abel) Perez; and grandsons, Jose (Joe) and Alex Perez; sisters, Norma Rolland, Brenda Recker Sharon Humbert and Cindy Rood; brothers, Paul (Vicky) Panning and Larry (Julia) Panning; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. Concluding services and Dedication of the Grave will follow at the Athena Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7:00pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com