Paula Jean Sullivan
September 14, 1964 — December 31, 2021
Paula was born in National City, CA on September 14, 1964, to Murray Clayton Sullivan and Diane Gaye Hattam. Paula and her family moved to Enumclaw with her two older sisters, Patricia Joy and Pamela Louise Sullivan. Paula attended all grades in Enumclaw and graduated in 1982. Paula worked for a veterinarian clinic, at Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, Fredrick & Nelson, and Nordstroms. Paula married her boyfriend Derry and had four beautiful children: Jordan, Taylor, Ian and Mia. In younger life Paula enjoyed 4-H, and showing her bunnies at the Enumclaw and Puyallup fairs. She loved Easter egg hunts at her grandfather’s farm, and putting peanuts on his hat and watching blue jays eat them, and building forts in the woods. She enjoyed helping her late husband, Derry, transport cars for his dealership. Derry was the top salesman in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Paula loved her lifelong friend, Jamie, and her later boyfriend, Brian Cunningham. They shared a lot of fun and laughs up until her passing.
Paula was preceded death by her husband, Derry; her mother and father, and grandfather and grandmother: William Barnes Hattam and Elena Jukela Barnes.
Contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Fund and Shriners Hospitals for Children.