Paul Scott Shampine
June 14, 1951 — June 21, 2019
Paul Shampine passed away at home in College Place, on June 21, 2019, from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old. Paul was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 1951. He lived in Colorado Springs until age 9, then the family move back to San Antonio where he finished the rest of his schooling. He attended Texas A&M and graduated in Recreation and Park Management. He loved the Aggies, and would proudly wear his Aggie gear everywhere.
Paul lived in Florida and Arkansas, working for the National Park Service. He and his first wife, Susan, then moved to Pasco, and both worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They later divorced. Paul met Debra B. Hawkins while they both worked at the Mill Creek Project in Walla Walla. They married on August 15, 1992.
Paul and Debra had many interests and adventures. They enjoyed bicycling, exploring antique shops, driving their collector cars, motorcycling and watching/attending the Aggies and Oregon Ducks sports. Paul became interested in black smithing, and set up a small forge in the shed behind their house.
Paul is survived by his spouse of 26 years, Debra Hawkins Shampine. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Kramer; his nephew, Mark Kramer (Jill) and his niece Laura Dennison (Lucas). Paul was preceded in death by his father, Harven Shampine; his mother, Bernice Shampine; and his sister, Sylvia Ann Kramer.
Various pets kept them entertained and from being wealthy. Paul especially loved his favorite cat, Chester. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St. Walla Walla, WA 99362 and Pioneer Humane Society/PAWS at 517 SE 3rd St. Pendleton, OR 97801.
The flowers, cards, food, prayers and support from family and friends have been greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Walla Walla Community Hospice, the providers that cared for and helped Paul, Dr. Bruce Barga and his wonderful staff, and Debra’s cousins, Pam Hawkins and Becca Hawkins Zollman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 NW 9th Street, Pendleton, OR at 1:00 pm on July 27, 2019.
A dessert reception will be held afterwards.