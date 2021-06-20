Paul Rundell
April 24, 1932 — June 6, 2021
On June 6, 2021, Paul Rundell finished his race, called home to receive the victory granted to him in Jesus Christ.
Paul was born in Elfrida, Arizona, to Marion and Ione (Blalack) Rundell on April 24, 1932. At an early age, Paul’s parents took their family to the Pacific Northwest, planting churches in communities still being pioneered by miners, ranchers, farmers, and loggers. Many of those years were spent in a community outside of Elgin, Ore., known as Cricket Flat.
After attending several one-room schoolhouses in the Pacific Northwest, Paul’s family returned to Arizona where Paul attended several different high schools before graduating in Bisbee. Paul also attended multiple colleges, including Arizona State University, Lee University (Tenn.), Minot State University (N. D.), and Washington State University, often working odd jobs, especially in agriculture, to fund his education. Paul’s studies primarily focused on mathematics, physics, and engineering. After obtaining a teaching degree, Paul taught mathematics in Fresno, Calif., Seattle, Wash., and Moscow, Idaho. Paul married Carolyn Mader on June 27, 1964, and together, they raised four wonderful children.
While teaching, Paul continued working harvests during the summer months, custom cutting throughout Southeastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Eventually, his love for farming and mechanical things drew him into full-time farming. After farming for 10 years near Genesee, Idaho, he purchased a farm near Dayton, Wash., where he farmed until his retirement.
An innovative thinker, Paul enjoyed designing, building, and modifying machinery. A child of the Great Depression, Paul always tried to find a way of doing more with less. He enjoyed thinking “outside the box” and challenging others to see things another way. Paul was an avid reader and seemed to soak up information like a sponge, usually giving him some knowledge on any given topic. Paul enjoyed hearing or telling a good story. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. He also enjoyed a good philosophical, theological, political, or scientific discussion. There was always a punchline or an oblique vantage point to be shared.
Paul was full of compassion, thinking always of others before himself. He championed the less fortunate and treated all with kindness. He was not impressed by money or position. He lived his life with humility and grace for others. He was quick to open his home and table to strangers. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them dearly. He was full of wonder about the world in which he lived and the God who created it all.
The Christian faith in which Paul was raised continued to inform and guide him throughout his life. He provided his friends and family with a Godly example of Christian faith in action. Paul’s life was a great gift to those who knew him.
Paul is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Mader) Rundell; daughters, Linda (Tony) Zilar and Christy (Jess) Nettles; sons, Roger (Sarah) Rundell and Ryan (Lanlan) Rundell; eight grandchildren: Candace, Bradley, Jenae, Jessica, Ella, Anna, Josiah, and Rebekah; siblings: Daniel (Peggy) Rundell and Rhoda Watson; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Walla Walla, Washington Odd Fellows Nursing Home, Columbia County Fire District No. 3, Jen Lingo, and Marion Mattern for their excellent and loving care. Thank you to all who have prayed for Paul during his illness and sent encouraging cards. Thank you to George Touchette for his support and kindness.
A memorial service is planned in Community Bible Church, 203 S 2nd, Dayton, June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Union Gospel Mission–Designating “In Honor of Paul Rundell”, 1224 E. Trent Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202.