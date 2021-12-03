Paul R. Fasciano
September 4, 1959 — November 25, 2021
Paul R. Fasciano, of Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away on November 25, with his loving wife by his side. Paul was born on September 4, 1959, to Ed and Pauline Fasciano in Winchester, Massachusetts.
Paul graduated from Suffolk University, in Boston, Massachusetts. In 2006, he met Teri at the Chamber of Commerce in Newport, Oregon (where they also married). They had been at each other’s side since. Paul’s presence was larger than life. He will be missed so very much by all who knew him. Paul had a passion for life that knew no bounds!
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Pauline. He is survived by his wife, Teri.