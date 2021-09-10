Paul Michael Wipf
December 23, 1945 — September 3, 2021
Paul Michael Wipf, passed away on September 3, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. He moved to Walla Walla after retiring at age 60 to be close to his grandchildren. He was born to Michael and Sarah Wipf on December 23, 1945, in Raymond, Alberta Canada, moving to the U.S. shortly after.
Paul was raised on the Springdale Hutterite Colony in White Sulfur Springs, Montana. On the colony, he went to school and learned German and English. His favorite way to contribute was to tend to the cows upon waking up every morning before going to school. He left the colony at age 16 to work on a ranch. He then joined the military and proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy as well as serving in the Vietnam war while stationed on the USS Midway. After his service, he returned home and married Debra Whitaker in Missoula, Montana. He had his son Robert Wipf and loved his stepchildren, Leslie Stanish and James Thompson. Following their divorce, He then worked many years as a highway construction supervisor. He traveled all over Montana for his work with his vast knowledge of machines and highways, making lots of close friends over the years.
Paul loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. Walleye fishing was his favorite. He also loved spending time on his boat and camping with his children, grandchildren, and his best fishing buddies.
Paul’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. He spent the majority of his time watching them grow up. He attended all their sports and activities. He helped raise his grandchildren so that his son and daughter-in-law could work and attend college. Paul was a very humerus man and had many stories to share. He was always full of love and laughter and had the kindest smile.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Michael and Sarah Wipf; and sisters, Sarah and Christina. He is survived by his children, Robert Wipf (Jami), James Thompson (Julie), Leslie Stanish; and his grandchildren, Alex, Lexi, Drew; and his siblings: Susanna, Elizabeth, Maria, Michael, Joseph, Magdalena, Peter, and John; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside inurnment will be held at the Blue Mountain Memorial Garden, 300 Myra Rd, College Place, on Friday the 10, at 1:00 with lunch to follow at Robert’s house on 909 Stovall Rd. Those who wish to remember Paul may make gifts in his memory to the Jonathan M. Wainright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guest book at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com