Paul LeRoy Gibbons
June 1, 1938 — June 19, 2020
Paul LeRoy Gibbons, 82, passed Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in Dayton. Paul was born June 1, 1938, in Greeley, Colorado to Roy Gibbons and Audie (Bowen) Etherton, both deceased. He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Tooker and Wanda Agee; one half-brother, Gary Gibbons; beloved brother in-laws, George Agee and Glenn “Tony” Tooker; cherished friend and cousin Norman Bowen; and one niece, Cami Tooker.
Paul met his beautiful bride and wife of 63 years, Myrna June Wilson, in Greeley, Colorado, as she was a friend of his older sister Wanda. They married in June of 1957 and soon after made the car ride from Colorado to Dayton.
Paul worked at Safeway in Dayton, then worked in the local mountains as a logger alongside his father, Roy. After a few years in the mountains Paul started a 27 year career for the Green Giant Co. in Dayton. Paul was a mechanic for the company and during green pea and lima bean harvest ran a field crew. Upon retirement from the Green Giant Co. Paul started farming, followed shortly by his son, Roger.
Paul’s passion for the mountains was never lost. He and his family spent many hours on snow mobiles in the winter months along with fishing and hunting whenever possible. Paul has passed his love for the mountains on to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna; daughter, Sandra and son-in-law Steve Trump; son, Roger and daughter-in-law Cindy Gibbons; grandchildren, Michael Trump, Eric (Kendra) Trump, Ryan (Kaela) Trump, Sarah (Sam) Howard, and Jarrod (Stephanie) Gibbons; and seven great-grandchildren, Katie and Owen Trump, Ellie and Conner Trump, Everett and Lydia Howard and Heath Gibbons; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Eldon and Carol Gibbons of Springdale, AR and DeVoe and Norma Gibbons of Staunton, Va,; one-half sister, Darlene Fryer of Fl; and a number of nieces and nephews.