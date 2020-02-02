Paul Floyd Hawks
Nov. 7, 1956 — Jan. 29, 2020
Paul Floyd Hawks, 63, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Paul was born to Gerald and Pat Hawks on November 7, 1956. He graduated from Dayton High School. Paul was an Army veteran. As an infantry man he was stationed in Korea and Hawaii and served for 11 years. He was very proud to have served his country. Paul worked for Tyson Foods and was recently honored for his 16 years of service there. He was a hard worker who enjoyed his job and missed it greatly when illness forced him to stop.
Paul was a quiet man who liked telling jokes and had a passion for cheesecake and ice cream. His favorite music was classic rock and he loved Elvis Presley and the Beatles. He loved camping, the great outdoors, and spending time at the family farm and his vast collection of classic sci-fi and western movies that brought him great joy. He will be sorely missed by his faithful canine companion, Cocoa.
On May 3, 2008, Paul married Karen Laubersheimer and they made their home in Walla Walla. They were together for almost 20 years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Karen Hawks; his two daughters from a previous marriage, Khristina and Priscilla Hawks; older brother, Tom Hawks (Sandy); younger brother, Wayne Hawks (Linda); younger sister, Mary Miskuski; half-brother, Terry Knight; and his step daughters with Karen, Linne’ Wagner and Brenda Lockwood; as well as his grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by both his parents.
The family would like to thank Walla Walla Community Hospice and their caregivers; Dr. Cunningham, Dr. Quackenbush and all the nurses at Providence St. Mary Cancer Center in Walla Walla; and Dr. Dave and staff at Cancer Centers of America in Phoenix, Arizona; and Ameri Home Care.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in the Lamar Rock Garden on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited for refreshments following service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence St. Mary Cancer Center through the Professional Funeral Director and Crematory, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.