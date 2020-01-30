Paul F. Hawks
Nov. 7, 1956 — Jan. 29, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Paul Floyd Hawks, 63, died Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
