Paul E. Roquet
September 24, 1933 — March 21, 2022
Paul E. Roquet, 88, of Walla Walla, passed away on March 21, 2022. Paul was born September 24, 1933, in Fremont, Iowa, the first son of Dale C. and Laura E. Roquet.
Paul attended grade and high school in Fremont, Iowa, graduating in 1951. He attended two years of college at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and two years at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College at Kirksville, MO. Paul graduated in 1955 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.
Paul married Betty Parsons from Ottumwa, Iowa, May 29, 1954. They were married for 68 wonderful years and had 3 sons, Mike, Greg and Doug, all born in Iowa.
Paul went to work for International Harvester Co. in Ottumwa, Iowa in 1955 and continued with a 23 year career with this company in the sale of farm equipment until April 1978. During this period he held many different management positions in different aspects of the business. This career path took him from various locations in Iowa to Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, and the San Francisco, California area before resigning in 1978 and moving to Walla Walla, to manage the International Harvester dealership at that location from 1978 to 1991. In 1991 he became the distributorship manager for Northwest Grain Strippers selling a specialty header made in England for grain combines. He worked with B. L. Davis of Adams, Oregon, owner of the main corporation, International Farm Sales, Inc. Promotion of this product from 1991 on involved traveling to many points in the Northwest United States, and Western Canada.
After retiring in 2003, Paul and Betty enjoyed spending time RV camping throughout the Pacific Northwest and Arizona.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Dale C. Roquet in 1987 and Laura E. Roquet in 2002; and by son, Michael A. Roquet in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Roquet; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Gregory Linn Roquet and wife Deborah of Woodland, CA, Douglas Robert Roquet and wife Brenda of Walla Walla; grandchildren, Paul C. Roquet (Momoko) of Concord, MA, Mark Roquet (Katie) of Vallejo, CA, and Larissa Mercado and Alex Roquet of Walla Walla; and one great-grandson, Quin. Also survived by brother, David and wife Cherie of Jefferson, Iowa; and sister, Joan Morgan and husband Joe of Granger, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Roquet’s hobbies were traveling, gardening, and photography. He has been a member and served in various offices of Methodist and Presbyterian churches. He also participated in Cub Scouts and Rotary Club activities.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on March 30, 2022 at 10am, 2120 S. 2nd Street in Walla Walla. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.