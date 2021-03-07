Paul Denver Abrams
January 21, 1920 — February 27, 2021
Paul was born in Cornell, Wisconsin, on January 31, 1920, to Denver and Lunettie (Zollman) Abrams. His brother, Jim, arrived three years later. The family homestead, where they lived for five years, was located in Holcombe, Wisconsin. They then moved to small town, Perry, Iowa, where his father looked for odd jobs because employment was scarce due to the start of the Depression. Paul’s fondest memory of this town was walking down to the library and checking out books to read. His lifelong favorite pastime became reading.
Paul was drafted into the United States Army to serve Uncle Sam for four years during WWII. After his Honorable Discharge, he attended La Sierra University in Southern California where he finished his education with a Bachelor’s Degree in business/accounting. This degree later landed him with Accountant and Business Manager jobs for several different businesses throughout his lifetime. Paul then met Sarah Nelson, and they were married until her passing several years later. On February 4, 1998, he married Edna Johnson Downing in Arizona. They enjoyed their life together which was filled with companionship and more than 20 years of traveling. In 1998, Paul moved to College Place, Washington, where he resided for the last 23 years of his life.
Throughout his life Paul enjoyed traveling; reading, often his Bible; anything to do with trains, from reading magazines and books about them to riding in them; auto rides on the country side; and of course his desserts. He was a faithful member of the Village Seventh-day Adventists Church. Paul also happily volunteered at the General Hospital for 16 years. After his late wife, Edna’s passing, he remained living in his home almost till the end, enjoying the birds and squirrels that played in his yard. Paul was a true gentleman who loved the Lord and his church family. He greatly appreciated his loving caregivers that allowed him to stay in his home as long as possible and those last days of care from Regency at the Park.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Lunettie Abrams; his brother, Jim Abrams; and his wife, Edna. He is survived by his nephews, Bob and Ron Abrams of Sequatchie, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Television or Gospel Outreach in memory of Paul. A service will be held for him on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. in the Village S.D.A. Church Chapel. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com