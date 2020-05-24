Paul Courtmanch
Aug. 24, 1951 — May 9, 2020
Paul Courtmanch passed away on May 9, due to complications with COPD. Paul was born in Seattle on August 24, 1951, to Robert and Ruth Courtmanch. He was raised in Renton and attended Renton High School. After graduation in 1969 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served until 1971. Paul married Cindy Covey in 1982 and they had a daughter named Erin. Although the marriage didn’t last, they stayed lifelong friends. Paul was an entrepreneur at heart and owned many businesses throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Mariner’s during their reign in the 1990s, and then tennis and golf as he got older.
In 2009 Paul moved to Walla Walla where he made lasting friends that he spent time with during this decade of his life. There he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. At the age of 63 Paul returned to school and received his BA in Informational Technology Management from WGU. He had a generous heart and remained a dedicated and loving father, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Erin Courtmanch (Tim Clukey); brother, Bruce Courtmanch (Norma); sister, Janice Barnhart (Alan); former spouse, Cindy Courtmanch; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life in August. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association.