Paul C. Fredericks
August 10, 1938 - October 26, 2020
Paul C. Fredericks passed away on Oct 26, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on August 10, 1938, and attended Red Bank Catholic High School. After graduation, he ventured West and enrolled at Eastern Washington University (EWU), where he met his future wife, Karen Heindl. They married in Cheney, Washington and were happily married for 60 years.
Paul was an enthusiastic reader and lifelong learner who served others. It began with his time in the Navy, where he manned a Destroyer in the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Soon after his stint with the Navy, Paul and Karen settled in Walla Walla, where Paul began working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an economist. For 30 years, Paul was one of the first employees in the office every morning and was respected for his knowledge, hard work, and willingness to teach others. During this time, he also earned his Masters degree in economics from Washington State University. As he approached retirement, Paul attended night classes and received his Nursing Degree from Walla Walla Community College. He was inspired by the great work that was done to help his son, Paul Jr. recover from a rock climbing accident. He retired from the Corps and began a second career as an intensive care unit nurse, serving for 10 years before retiring to Bellingham where he volunteered at the local hospital.
Paul was an avid runner who lettered for four years in cross country at EWU and was one of the founders of the Walla Walla Road Runners. He would run or bike to work long before biking or running became popular. A favorite family event was the summer fun run and blueberry pancake breakfast held at Rooks Park in Walla Walla for Road Runner members and their families. Paul served as assistant coach for the Whitman Cross Country team for many years and enjoyed being with young adults who shared his passion for running. He participated in countless running events around the region including the Hood to Coast Race, Bloomsday Lilac Run, Trails End Marathon, and Ski to Sea Race. He remained active throughout his life.
He was a regular parishioner at St Patrick’s while living in Walla Walla and was always an advocate for social justice. He left the Catholic faith, disappointed in the Church’s response to clergy abuse. He also served on the Board of Young Life and ministered to inmates at the Walla Walla Penitentiary. In Bellingham, he joined the First Presbyterian Church and Christ the King and regularly attended bible studies and worship services.
He was a generous, loving, and engaged father and grandfather. He coached baseball, officiated at track and cross country meets, refereed soccer games, and served as ski club chaperone. He also loved watching his grandchildren participate in their activities; school plays and sporting activities too numerous to mention. Paul loved his family immensely and took great joy in spending time with them and their pets. He thoroughly enjoyed walking the family dog when visiting. Many summer vacations were shared with children and grandchildren camping at the beach. He loved to dive into the chilly Pacific and dare others to follow. In his later years during the winter months, he and Karen enjoyed the hospitality of his twin sister Claire and her husband Bob in sunny Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his twin sister, Claire (Bob) Hackett; son, Paul G (Ellen) and children Heather, Courtney, and Nicole; daughter, Kerry Fredericks Valentine (Bruce) and children Cameron, Evan, and Patrick; son, Jim (Sarah) and children Katie, John and Mason; daughter, Kris Fredericks Murray (Andy) and children Britt, Jacob, Jordan and Taylor.
In remembrance of Paul’s life, donations may be made to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (thelighthousemission.org) or Camp Firwood (campfirwood.org). In response to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of Paul’s life is being planned for the summer of 2021 in Walla Walla.