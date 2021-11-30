Paul B. Hardesty Nov 30, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul B. HardestyDec. 22, 1938 — Nov. 24, 2021MILTON-FREEWATER - Paul Bruce Hardesty,82, died Nov. 24, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Bruce Hardesty Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Douglas Bryan Harvey Nov 28, 2021 Connie Gillespie Nov 28, 2021 Elizabeth Ann Dilts Nov 28, 2021 Read more: Douglas Bryan Harvey Nov 28, 2021 Connie Gillespie Nov 28, 2021 Elizabeth Ann Dilts Nov 28, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Tree One Man Tree Service Scott Brown Office Space 4 room office space for rent: Truck 2000 Dodge Ram Condition: UsedMileage: 240,000Engine: DieselTrans: AutomaticColor: Silver Hauler Clean up and hauling.. yards, lots, ALL CLASSIFIEDS