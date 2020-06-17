Paul Allen Sivley
April 10, 1958 — October 10, 2019
Paul Allen Sivley, 61, passed away October 10, 2019. He was born in Walla Walla, on April 10, 1958 to Willard and Marie Sivley.
He attended grades K-12 in Walla Walla, graduating in 1976 from Walla Walla High School. He attend Utah State University in Logan, Utah from 1979 - 1981 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then attend John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland from 1981 to 1983 and graduated with a Master’s Degree in advanced International Studies and became very involved with politics, one of his loves in life. While attending both colleges he participate from 1979 to 1985 in the U.S. Senate Foreign relations Committee. From there he moved to San Francisco area where he worked for PG&E from 1985 to 2007. He also became Mayor of San Carlos, CA in 1993 which was something he highly enjoyed. Due to a love for photography Paul changed careers in 2007 and went back to school for photography, his true passion in life. Which he ran a successful business for first in California, and then he moved from CA to Portland, OR and built a very successful photography business there also in which he retired from in 2017. Shortly after retiring he moved to Denver, Colorado where he lived until he passed.
Paul was a man of many talents and loves but among his favorites were traveling, photography, politics and friends and family. Paul’s travels took him far and wide - he loved different cultures and experiencing life to its fullest. Even though he made a business of photography it was truly a love and passion and a gift that he had that he shared with the world. Paul was a strong man with strong opinions and politics gave him the place to voice those for a good part of his life. Paul’s favorite thing in this world was his friends and family, in his eyes they were all the same. To be a part of Paul’s world meant you knew what it was to be important and loved.
He is survived by his sister, Laurel Nelson, Pocatello ID; Niece, Heather Paris/Reuben Paris, Pocatello, ID; Nephew, Jesse Nelson/Jennifer Nelson, Baltimore, MD; and five great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Sivley; his mother, Marie Sivley; and brother-in-law, John Nelson.
Memorial services will be held graveside on Saturday June 27, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave, Walla Walla.