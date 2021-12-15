Paul A. Fairley Jr.
July 28, 1948 — December 7, 2021
Paul A. Fairley Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early hours on December 7, 2021, at the age of 73 years.
Paul was born to Paul A. Fairley Sr. and LeVonne Jones-Fairley on July 28, 1948, in Laurel, Mississippi. At an early age, the family moved to Walla Walla, where Paul attended local elementary and junior high schools. Prior to his senior year of school, he moved to Pittsburg, CA, to live with his Aunt ldora Jones and graduated from Pittsburg Senior High School in June of 1966. Following graduation, he returned home to Walla Walla and later went on to pursue higher education at the University of Washington.
As a youth, Paul worked at the Rogers Cannery and Boise Cascade Paper Mills (Wallula, WA). In 1981, he transitioned on to his ultimate career at the Washington State Penitentiary, where he worked as a correctional officer for 37 years before retiring in 2018. Having started working at a young age, Paul developed a strong work ethic and a sense of pride and dedication to his employers. During his time working at the penitentiary, Paul was known for his kind nature. In his career, he served as a mentor for numerous new hires, many of which say that he was the “best mentor” that they had ever had. He was able to provide direction and guidance in a gentle yet authoritative manner. He emphasized always doing the right thing and maintaining respect for the job and the population with whom they worked with on a daily basis. He was a friend to anyone he met and made many long-lasting friendships throughout his work at the penitentiary.
Paul had many passions in life, those of which included fishing, barbecuing, landscaping and photography.
His strong love for fishing and barbecuing was known among his colleagues, friends, and family. To say that Paul loved to fish would be an understatement. Paul fished many, if not all, of the local fishing spots in addition to traveling to Alaska and Arkansas to fish. Fishing adventures in Arkansas with his cousin, Greg Jones, were some of his most cherished memories. Paul was an avid cook, with grilling and barbecuing being his speciality. Cooking and providing meals for work events, family cook-outs, and gatherings with friends brought him much joy and happiness. He took it upon himself to teach those who were willing to learn how to barbecue and refine their skills. Paul also greatly enjoyed being a member of a Wednesday night pool group at the Eagles (you know who you are!)
Paul loved his family and his children. He had many relatives. His nieces and nephews always knew that they could count on him to be there when they needed him. He was always willing to provide guidance and advice by sharing his experiences in life, choosing his words wisely, and speaking with affection. That dry sense of humor, his soft laughter, and “famous Fairley smirk” will forever be in our hearts.
Preceding him in death were his mother, LeVonne Fairley; father, Paul A. Fairley Sr; brother, Daniel Fairley; and sister, Christina Fairley. He is survived by his four children: Candice Parks (Michael), Paul Fairley III, Lyle Stubblefield (Jan), and Tiffany Phillips (Aaron); six sisters: Bettie Fairley, Johnnie Roache (Andy), Brenda Fairley-Jones (Rick), Paula Fairley Brooks-Yisrael (Enoch), Elonda Fairley, and Emmaline Fairley-Green (Tony); seven brothers: Leonard Fairley, Nathaniel Fairley, Mitchell Fairley, Melvin Fairley, Perry Fairley, David Thomas, and Derek Fairley; three granddaughters: Sarijana, Myisha, and Malia; four grandsons: Dupree, Damon, Demitirous, and DeVonte; multiple cousins, aunts, uncles, and several great-great nieces and nephews.
On December 11, 2021, a private viewing was held at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home; at Paul’s request, cremation was held. A Celebration of Paul’s life is scheduled to be held at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave, Walla Walla on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm. The family respectfully asks that all attendees please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St, Montgomery, AL 36104 or at https://eji.org/. The family of Paul A. Fairley, Jr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for their continued love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. He will be dearly missed.