Patty Lou Powell
August 5, 1929 — April 30, 2022
Patty was born August 5, 1929, in Walla Walla to E.D. and Lorene Clayton. Her early years were spent in Dixie; later, the family moved to Walla Walla. Patty graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1947.
On November 6, 1948, she married George Pemberton. Patty’s working life included stints at “Tum-A-Lum” Lumber Company and several doctors’ offices. In 1961 she went to work at Whitman College in their business office, where she met many lifelong friends among the faculty and staff. She retired in 1989.
After George passed away in 1981, Patty married J. “Roy” Powell in 1982. They spent time traveling, with many trips to the Oregon coast. Patty loved to bowl, was an avid reader, played Bunco with friends, and loved to spend time with family. She will be truly missed.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Jane (Dale) Wilson, of Walla Walla; her son, Craig Pemberton of Walla Walla; and her sister, Karen Wilson of Walla Walla. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Lorene Clayton; first husband, George Pemberton; second husband, J. “Roy” Powell; two nephews, numerous cousins.
A special thank you to the Walla Walla Hospice and staff for their excellent care shown.
Viewing and visitation will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 9 AM-12 PM, with a graveside service following at Mountain View Cemetery at 1:00 PM, Pastor Steve Morris officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla
Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.