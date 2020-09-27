Patsy Palmer
Nov. 17, 1930 — Sept. 20, 2020
Our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Patsy Palmer peacefully passed on September 20, 2020.
Born November 17, 1930, in The Dalles, Oregon to Mark and Ina Kayser. She was raised in Centerville, Washington. She was active in 4-H and sports while attending Centerville Grade School and graduating from Goldendale High School.
Patsy married Wick Howard Palmer, May 29, 1948, until Wick’s passing in 2014. Patsy was very versatile, being postmaster, grocery store owner and fire truck driver. Together she and Wick had ranches in Centerville, Jordon Valley and last in Milton-Freewater. They raised register Angus cattle and racing quarter horses. They were supporters of 4-H, high school and college rodeo while their family were involved.
Patsy grew up in a family of three brothers, Keith, Mark and Larry, and four sisters, Annice, Sylvia, Dyan and Dawn.
Patsy and Wick had three children, Brooks, Brent and Teresa, of which she was helpful and supportive of their lives and families.
Patsy is survived by her son, Brent (wife Linda); daughter, Teresa; three grandsons; sisters, Dyan Catlin (husband Herald), Dawn Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wick; so, Brooks; three brothers; two sisters; her parents; and son-in-law, Dave Smith.
A gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community College Rodeo Club in care of the funeral home. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com