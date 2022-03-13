Patsy Jo Bender
December 29, 1938 — February 28, 2022
Patsy Jo Bender, known as “Pat” to her friends, was born in Mexia, Texas. Pat lived in Richmond and Oakland, CA with her mom and stepfather, and then at the age of 13, moved to Everett, WA. In her high school years, she spotted Lloyd Bender at a community event. He had moved from Dayton to Everett and was playing basketball for Everett Community College. Pat and Lloyd were married on July 19, 1957, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until Lloyd’s death in March 2009.
Pat was happy to be so well-received into the Bender family. Lloyd had six brothers and seven sisters. She made many friends in the Dayton Community – friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Pat loved working with college kids. She was on staff at Seattle Bible College, Lutheran Bible Institute in Issaquah, Bellevue Community College. After moving to Walla Walla, Pat finished her career working 23 years at Whitman College as the ASB secretary. She loved interacting with these young adults, sharing life lessons, and positively influencing their lives.
She was a true homemaker, canned hundreds of jars of assorted fruit and jams, loved to tend her garden, embroider, and decorate her home. Grandchildren arrived, and then great-grandchildren, and she was on top of the world as she lavished love on her grandbabies.
She is survived by her three children: daughters, Katherine Boettcher and Patricia Bender; her son, Lloyd Bender, Jr.; three grandchildren: Erika Montgomery, Robert Boettcher, and Cody Bender; four great-grandchildren: Heidi and Samuel Montgomery, and Finn and Sawyer Boettcher. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd Bender.
Viewing and visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Dayton City Cemetery, 111 S. 1st St., Dayton.
Donations may be made to a charity of choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.