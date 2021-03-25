Patrick W. Maher
April 13, 1930 — March 22, 2021
Patrick W. Maher, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and veteran of military service has gone to his eternal rest at the age of 90.
Patrick was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 13, 1930, in Walla Walla, Wash., to Bill and Ann Maher. He served in the U.S. Air Force (1950-54), serving overseas in Japan in the Korean War. Patrick earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of San Francisco, and worked for many years as a bookkeeper, administrative assistant, insurance adjuster and owner of Motor Home Specialists in American Canyon, CA.
He loved taking family vacations to Oregon and Washington to visit friends and family, and frequently wrote letters to the editor to his local newspapers. Patrick completed one book entitled Crew 631, the story of Richard Wollstein, a B-24 Bomber from World War II. He also had a love of Big Band Music, his sons even forming a nine-piece dance band called Memory Jazz for many years. He loved the Oakland A’s baseball team, was a war buff, particularly the Civil War and World War II, and a big fan of classic movies.
An active, practicing Catholic, Pat and his family attended Saint Basil’s and Saint Catherine’s Catholic Churches in Vallejo. He was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Council 874, achieving 4th degree status with the Mark G. Thompson Assembly, eventually rising to the rank of Grand Knight of the Council. Patrick is now recognized with his name on a Gold Chalice to be given to a needy Catholic Seminarian, whereby his name will be remembered and soul prayed for as long as the Chalice is used, an honor only reserved for 4th degree membership.
Maher is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ann Maher (Walla Walla, Wash.); son, Daniel J. and infant son Gerald. He is survived by his wife, Gloria A. Luzzi Maher, (Vallejo); sons, Thomas and wife Nancy (San Francisco), son Patrick Jr. and wife Cindy (South Ogden, Utah), son James and wife Tracy (Grand Coulee, Wash.), and son John D. and wife Tammy (El Dorado Hills, CA.); brother, James Deven Maher (Fairfield); grandchildren, Danny, Sean, Brendan, Kelsey, Kimberly, Hannah Dessel, Margaret, Joseph, Kristen Young, Shannon Taylor, Conor and Bridget; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Caroline and James.
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Donations may be sent in the name of Patrick W. Maher, Past Grand Knight and member of the Mark G. Thompson 4th Degree Assembly, to assist with the future purchases of new seminarian chalices to: Saint Basil’s Parish c/o Mark G. Thompson Assembly, 1225 Toulumne St. Vallejo, CA 94590 with memo: Seminarian Chalice fund OR to Saint Martin’s University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey, WA 98503.
