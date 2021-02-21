Patrick O’Connor
— January 31, 2021
Patrick passed away on January 31, 2021, in his home, blessed to be surrounded by his loved ones.
Surviving are his wife Diane; daughters, Katherine Nowogroski, Teresa Chandler; and son, Sean O’Connor; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Patrick was born in Pleasant Hill, California, to Dorothy McKay and Donald O’Connor. Summers were spent with his grandparents in Scappoose, Oregon where he learned to fish and play football. He graduated from Scappoose High School in 1959 and then went to Oregon State at Monmouth. He played football in High School, College, semi pro and pro ball in Victoria. Patrick got religion just before his second marriage. He came to Walla Walla to study theology in hopes of becoming a minister. After three years of school he had to go back to work where he was employed by Washington State Penitentiary for 30 years with a hiatus at McNeil Island, before going back to WSP. During that time he became a tournament fisherman. Patrick retired from WSP, while football and fishing continued to be central interests.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and the mother of his children, Carolyn.
Memorial donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com .
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.