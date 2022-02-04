Patrick K. Thompson Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patrick K. ThompsonDec. 26, 1990 — Feb. 1, 2022PENDLETON -Patrick Keith Thompson, 31, died Feb. 1, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Keith Thompson Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Read more: Thomas Pautler, MD Jan 30, 2022 +2 Luella V. Thompson Jan 30, 2022 Rose Marie Boutillier Jan 30, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Suv CLASSIC Engine: 350 Pet GREAT BIRD DOG Pets 1 Pitbull puppies 12/13/21 Read Pets 2 Free: no longer able to care f ALL CLASSIFIEDS