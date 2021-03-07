Patrick D. Kincheloe
February 16, 1955 — February 26, 2021
Patrick D. Kincheloe Sr., was born Feb. 16, 1955, in San Francisco, CA to Mary and Conley Kincheloe. He graduated from Mount Diablo High School in Concord, CA. On May 11, 1985, Patrick married the love of his life - Alana Freeze - at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They moved to Walla Walla in 1986 to be near family. Patrick worked for Narums Concrete for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed watching Nascar and his SF 49ers football. He loved spending time with his grandkids and grandpuppies. One of his passions was riding motorcycles; he took trips with friends and family across the United States.
Patrick is survived by his two sons and two daughters-in-law, Patrick Jr and Dawn Kincheloe of Gardnerville NV, and WG and Heidi Kincheloe of College Place; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Patrick Kincheloe 3rd, Z Kincheloe, Kairi Kincheloe, Lil D Kincheloe, and Skylar Kincheloe; four brothers and two sisters, Michael Kincheloe of Ft. Worth, TX, Thom Kincheloe of Palm Springs, CA, Dan Kincheloe of Concord, CA, Kevin Kincheloe of Seattle, WA, Mary Kincheloe of Prescott, WA, and Theresa Kincheloe of College Place, WA. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life Alana; and two brothers, Dennis and Conley Jr “Gene”.
Funeral service will be July 19, at 10am at the the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Regional Cancer Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at www.herrringgroseclose.com