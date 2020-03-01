Patricia “Pam” Allen
Feb. 25, 1945 — Feb. 23, 2020
Patricia “Pam” Allen, 74, a native of Walla Walla, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23. She passed away at home with her husband, children, and other family members by her side. Pam was born on February 25, 1945 to Dare and Bee Barrie Chamberlain. She was the second of seven children.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James “Jim” Allen of Walla Walla; and five children: Michael (Debbie), Michelle, Melissa (Rick), Jenny, and Jimmy. Six grandchildren: Amber, Courtney, Alyson, Lauren, Jered, and Grayson; along with four great-grandchildren. She’s survived by sisters, Judy Holloway, JoJo Chamberlain McClellan (Mike), Lynn Chamberlain, Elva VanDonge (Jerry), Jani Chamberlain-Anthony; and brother, Dare Chamberlain Jr.
Early in her career, she attended Demure Beauty School in Walla Walla and worked as a hairdresser at Harvey’s Salon and then as a bookkeeper for O.K. Tires. She soon found her passion and love in the arts. A talented and creative painter on wood, canvas, metal and many other mediums, Pam could make any object a work of art with a little paint. Her passion to paint and teach grew throughout her life and she excelled at both. Pam’s love for the arts continued to grow and mature into a business. She began teaching classes in California and then opened a retail business in Walla Walla in 1995. Partnering with her lifelong friend Judy, they opened “The Painters Cottage” a unique retail store for arts, crafts, and holiday decorations. The Painter’s Cottage catered to art enthusiasts and others in the community who wanted to learn tole, canvas painting, and silk flower arrangements. Pam’s passion and natural talent for teaching, mentoring and sharing her love of the arts touched many in the community until retiring in 2001.
After retiring Pam filled her time with family, passing her passion for the arts to her grandchildren, quilting and making silk flower arrangements for holidays and events. She was active in her church family at College Place Presbyterian Church. She regularly provided beautiful silk floral arrangements monthly for the church. She was committed to Bible Study Fellowship and grew in her faith and commitment to God, making her Walk to Emmaus in 2005. She loved spending time on the Oregon Coast and loved the additional time she had in retirement with her many friends whom she loved and cherished so deeply.
As her granddaughter said after her passing “Grandma taught us to embrace our creativity and share it with others. Through her personality, her friendship, and her love for life she was able to bring beauty and light to everything and everyone around her. Today our hearts break because we lost such a wonderful part of our family, but she will always be with us in her paintings and artwork from years past”.
Our sincerest thanks to her medical providers from Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center and Walla Walla Community Hospice. Your kindness, love, and support during this journey was greatly appreciated and comforting to the entire family.
Memorial donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
A Celebration of Pam’s life will be held at the College Place Presbyterian Church at 325 NE Damson Ave, College Place, on March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.