Patricia P. Scully

Dec 31, 2019

Patricia P. Scully

May 22, 1945 — Dec. 30, 2019

ATHENA - Patricia Pao Scully, 74, died Dec. 30, 2019, at her home.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.