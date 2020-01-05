Patricia Lynn March
June 4, 1948 — Dec. 3, 2019
Patricia (Patty) lived a very eventful life. In her youth, she would show horses and barrel raced. She married the love of her life (Tommy) and went to beauty school. After graduating, she taught others to be beauticians including her sister. She opened a bar here is town called Magic’s and ran that for several years. Patty then went on to provide in-home care. In her spare time, she loved to golf and was an artist and phenomenal horticulturist. Her yard and gardens were something she loved to show off. Patty was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Sutton; her husband, Thomas Norton; and her nephew, Steven Akins.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
She is survived by her mother, Dolores Sutton of Walla Walla; her sister, Lynda Gillum of Dayton; and her brother, Michael Sutton in Walla Walla; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorial service will be at Adventist City Church on Howard in Walla Walla, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m.