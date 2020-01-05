Patricia Lorraine (Marsh) Neal
1935 — 2019
Patricia was born to parents Norma Elberta Lansing Isitt and Willard Kirkman Isitt on April 22, 1935, at General Hospital in Walla Walla. She lived in Wallula, Washington, and Shasta, California before moving to the Tri-Cities in Washington and graduating from Kennewick High School in 1953. She lived in Spokane before moving to Walla Walla and was working at the Walla Walla Union Bulletin when she met and married Erskine James (E.J./Jim) Marsh on August 4, 1956. They had three children, Susan Patricia Marsh Kaftanski (1957), Rebecka (Becky) Marie Marsh Hermsen (1959), and James (Jim) William Hathaway Marsh (1961).
While living in Walla Walla, Patricia (Patty) worked at Ready Mix Sand and Gravel, Standard Printing, and Whitman College.
She was divorced in 1985. She graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and in 1992 she received her Master of Arts in English Rhetoric, also from Eastern Washington University.
Patricia married John Neal in 1990, and they remained married until his death in 2014. She has lived with her daughter Becky these last five years.
Patricia loved English, and was happy to help all (especially family!) with this ever evolving language. She enjoyed working with her hands, and created beautiful works in painting, needlework, and down-home cooking.
Patricia died on December 7, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her mother and step-father, Joseph Stark; and her father and step-mother, Lula Mae Isitt. Pre-deceasing her also were her sister, Shirley Elberta Stark (Harris) Chambers; and her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Clyde Stark and Jacalyn Kay Long (Stuart) Stark. She is survived by her children and daughter-in-law, Laurie Kathleen Schroeder Marsh, and grandchildren, Matthew Casimir Kaftanski (wife Lady Agape Kaftanski), Katharine Miriam Kaftanski (husband Eric Yi-Bin Chen), Taylor Marsh Hermsen, Miriam Elizabeth Marsh, and Emily Kathleen Marsh. She is also survived by sisters, Eleanor Isitt Walker, Carol Isitt De pee; and numerous nieces and nephews. She treasured her Lansing family cousins.
Jesus was the Lode Stone in Patricia’s life and she passed knowing she has a beautiful future.
A gathering to celebrate her life and victory will be announced in the spring.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society, 509-525-2452. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com