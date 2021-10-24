Patricia Lee Basta
1940 — 2021
Patricia Lee Basta passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her loving family on October 18, 2021. Patricia was born in 1940 in American Falls, Idaho to Coy (Mendenhall) and Rodney Jensen. She married Joseph Basta Jr. on February 22, 1964 in Walla Walla, and they lovingly raised three devoted daughters.
Patricia worked full time for many years as an engineering secretary at Birds Eye Foods. Then at D&K foods as an executive secretary until her retirement.
Through the years Patricia enjoyed sewing and crafting, was an avid reader, and a talented artist. She passed her love of preparing meals and sharing special occasions onto her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Patty was happiest when her and Joe’s home was filled with their large, sometimes noisy, happy family.
She enjoyed teaching cooking, sewing, and crafts to all the grandchildren and was always proud of their accomplishments. Patty and Joe often spent time together travelling and enjoyed fun times at the casino.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Coy; and her brother, Roddy. Patricia is survived by her husband, Joseph; her sisters, Lana and Carol; and her daughters, Pam (Dominick), Debra (Roland) and Karen (Darren). Patty and Joe were blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her life was a model of devotion to family and home. The loss of Patricia is felt deeply throughout the lives of her whole family.
She was cherished and truly loved.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 27, at 10:30 am in the Memorial Garden of Mnt View Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to Walla Walla Community Hospice.