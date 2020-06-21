Patricia Kay Brown
June 29, 1947 — June 11, 2020
In Loving Memory
Patty Brown, 73, passed away at Park Manor Long Term Care in Walla Walla on June 11, 2020. She spent more than 50 years in the Walla Walla Valley.
Patty was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to John and Dorothy Mathews. She attended local schools and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1965 and from Klamath Beauty School in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart and in 1967 they moved to Walla Walla. From that marriage came two beautiful daughters. After both daughters entered school, Patty went to work at Baker Boyer Bank, where she enjoyed working for many years. In 1980, Patty married Tom Brown, of Dayton. Together they enjoyed many years of family life.
Through the years Patty regularly attended Bible study fellowship, she was a member of the Village SDA Church in College Place. She also immersed herself in volunteerism and the arts. She served as a volunteer for Hospice, Project Read, in local hospitals, schools, and as a Camp Fire leader. Patty was a local water colorist and taught painting classes in her home. She was also a musician. She played the cello, hammered dulcimer and Celtic harp; her husband built the instruments that she played. Music took her many special places.
Most of all she loved her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Patty is survived by her husband, Tom; sister, Roxie Haffner of Sherwood, OR; brother, James Mathews of Portland, OR; daughters, Angela Brodhead of Dayton, Kara Yunck Finley of Walla Walla; three grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com