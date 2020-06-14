Patricia K. Brown
June 29, 1947 — June 11, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Patricia K. Brown, 72, died June 11, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
