Patricia Garanzuay
June 17, 1940 — May 6, 2020
Patricia Garanzuay, 79, died May 6, 2020. She was born to Lester Ward Parker and Phyllis Maynard. She married Asencio Garanzuay on December 9, 1961, in Eagle Pass, Texas. She was a Director of Social Work, Industry Social Services. She resided here for 62 years. She attended Walla Walla public schools, graduated and went on to get a degree in Early Childhood ED, continued ED to receive Bachelors degree in Social Work. Member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, United Way, Image, Director of Hispanic Youth Group and Religious Ed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence St. Marys Regional Cancer Center or Helpline of Walla Walla through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Poplar.
Viewing will be May 13, 2020 from 11:00-5:00 p.m. Rosary will be May 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for family members with Oligario Reyes officiating. Funeral will be May 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for family members. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
If attending viewing services need to follow Covid-19 regulations please wear mask and respect social distancing.
Survived by daughters, Phyllis Garanzuay, Deanna Cruz Garanzuay, Lisa Fuentes Garanzuay all of Walla Walla; son, Jaime Garanzuay of Becket, MA; sisters, Phyllis Rupsa of Mountain View, MO, Shirley Graber of Umapine, Sheila Rios of Kennewick, Teresa Dittimore of Benton City, WA and Pamala Alford of Alanta, GA; Social family friend, Tony Wenham of Walla Walla. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Asencio Garanzuay; son, Lester Garcia; and brother, Michael Parker; grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
Active Pallbears: Jaime Garanzuay, Diego Cruz, Raul Hernandez Jr., Luis Garanzuay, Eric Meza, and Uriel Garanzuay. Honorary Pallbears: Omar Benitez, Marshall Lynch, and Anthony Wenham
Remarks: Her background in migrant work from an early age served as the foundation for relationships built within the local community.
May 30, the day she retired, the mayor of Walla Walla designated it Patricia Garanzuay Day. A testament of the impact she had in people’s lives.