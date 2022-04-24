Patricia E. Pray
April 8, 1945 — April 9, 2022
Patricia (Pat) Elaine Hastings Pray, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home in Springfield, Oregon surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old.
Mom was born April 8, 1945, in Walla Walla, to parents Madeleine and Dale Hastings. She joined sisters Sharon and Carol at their family farm on Locher Rd., Touchet. She had a happy childhood and graduated from WA-Hi in 1962. She attended Junior College in Bellingham, WA.
Mom married Larry A. Franklin in October 1964. They welcomed daughter Kim, in October 1965 and son Greg, in June 1967. They resided in Walla Walla and West Richland, WA. They later divorced.
Mom later married George W. Benzel in November 1973. At that time she gained another son and daughter, Dan and Kathy, Geo’s children from a previous marriage. Mom and Geo welcomed their daughter Kris in October 1976. They resided in Weston, and later divorced.
Mom met the love of her life, Lesley R. Pray, and they married September 1987. They would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this year. She gained more children to love when she married Les, daughters Chris, Cami, Leslie, and son Henry.
Mom was a hard worker and held many interesting jobs during her life, including working for PABATCO of Hodaka motorcycle fame in Athena. She later worked for Econo Sales in Springfield where she made many dear friends. Mom was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer. Working from home she made numerous curtains, purses, blankets and upholstered numerous chairs and boat seats. Perhaps mom’s most interesting job was that of a drummer in the country band TLC (Tender Loving Country). Mom learned how to play the drums at the age of 44 and joined her husband Les in the band. They played many nights at the VFW and Eagles Lodge in Springfield, often playing benefits to raise money for neighbors who needed a helping hand. One of mom’s favorite memories was when the band backed country star Rose Maddox. Rose told mom that it was her experience that most drummers played too loud and that she was happy that mom did not. Mom got a laugh out of that and took it to mean that Rose thought she was a good drummer, which she was!
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Scott; nephew, Todd Renick; and daughter, Leslie Hofstetter. She is survived by her husband, Les at home; sister, Sharon Renick (Roy) of Touchet; daughters, Kim Curtis (Steve) of Athena, Kris Benjamin (Kyle) of Salem, OR, Chris Pray-Hill (Kevin) of Bend, OR, Cami Pray-Temple of Eugene, OR, Kathy Benzel of Anchorage, AK; sons, Greg Franklin (Marianne) of Central Point, OR, Henry Pray (Helga) of Murrieta, CA and Dan Benzel (Angie) of Weston. She was so proud of her 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and loved hearing about their adventures.
We miss Mom more than words can express. She was a kind and giving person and touched many lives during her time on Earth. Mom did not want a funeral, but instead she requested that her family and friends gather for a picnic at the park and share happy stories of times spent with her. We will be doing that later this spring or early summer.
If you would like to make a donation, please donate to your local Hospice or animal shelter in Mom’s name. She would have loved that.