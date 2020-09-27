Patricia Cosgrove
Sept. 5, 1925 — Sept. 25, 2020
Patricia Cosgrove passed away peacefully on September 25, at Whitman Place where she had resided for the last 5 years.
Born Patricia Gene Johnson September 5, 1925, in Spokane, WA to parents Agnes Russell Johnson and Charles Johnson.
Patricia (Patty) lost both of her parents as a very young child. She moved to Walla Walla where she was raised by her mother’s two sisters, Anne Russell and Edna Russell Beck, and by Edna’s husband, Ned Beck.
Patty attended St. Patrick’s grade school and graduated from St. Vincent Academy in Walla Walla. During high school she was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital. After graduating she was employed by Walla Walla Credit Union and later A & M Jensen Company.
She married Robert Cosgrove in Walla Walla on May 12, 1945.
Patty loved being a homemaker and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. One of her hobbies was crocheting, making a blanket for every grandchild. She also loved gardening, fishing, and boating on Silver Lake with her husband Bob. After Bob’s retirement they became snowbirds and headed south in the winter to visit family. Patty was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Elks Auxiliary.
Patty and her husband Bob were married 69 years, he preceded her in death on July 4, 2014. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Harold Royse in 2007.
She is survived by her five children: daughters Dianna Royse, Nancy Figgins (Gary), Jean Magnaghi (Bryon), Jane Potter (Charlie), and son Jack Cosgrove (Kay); 11 grandchildren: Brenda Sullivan (Kevin), John Royse (Tracy), Amy Figgins, Christopher Figgins, Jason Magnaghi (Laurie), Jill Moore (Courtney), Dan Odem (Sara), Eric Odem, Erin Wright (Kyle), Ashley Williams (Josh), and Tyler Cosgrove; 17 great grandchildren: Andrew Royse, Brooke Royse, Raegan Figgins, Scarlett Figgins, Anna Magnaghi, Haley Magnaghi, Payton Moore, Paige Moore, Conner Odem, Brantley Odem, Mia Wright, Cooper Wright, Allie Wright, Reese Wright, Hadley Williams, Grady Williams, Lainey Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Viewing will be Wednesday September 30, from 2 – 6 pm. Due to the pandemic a small private service will be held Thursday, October 1, at Herring Funeral Home. Concluding the service, internment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Whitman Place. Memorial contributions can be made to Make-a-Wish Foundation (Washington & Alaska) or Walla Walla Community Hospice.