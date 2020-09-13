Patricia Ann Waggoner
May 27, 1928 — August 26, 2020
Patricia “Patty” Ann
Waggoner, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Walla Walla on August 26, 2020.
Born Patricia Dunham on May 27, 1928, in Missoula, Montana, Patty attended St. Francis Xavier School in Missoula before moving to Spokane, Washington where she graduated in 1946 from North Central High School.
On Dec. 30, 1950 she married Herbert “Bud” Waggoner. They lived in Spokane until 1968 when they relocated to Walla Walla with their five children.
Patty set an example for being a very hard worker. She raised four rambunctious boys and one girl. As her children grew older she found that she loved working outside of the home. First at the Red Rooster, later at Hatfield’s department store in Eastgate and finally at Cummins Athletic Supply, the family business. She took pride in providing excellent service to her customers and loved the camaraderie she shared with the Cummins store “regulars”.
Patty loved visiting the Oregon Coast in the summer months. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, walking, and shopping. She especially loved downtown Walla Walla where she could often be seen visiting with her many friends at her favorite businesses. She was indeed a loyal friend.
She was fiercely determined, independent and tough and had a quick wit and fun sense of humor. She loved to read but her vision was affected by macular degeneration which prevented her from enjoying this favorite activity. Those close to Patty know how frustrating this was for her. Still, despite her limited vision and mobility, she amazingly maneuvered her way out to get the mail each day and go about her daily routine going up and down the many steps in her house on Francis Avenue. Her resiliency was astonishing to those who knew her. As the ailments started to pile up during the last years of her life, Patty carried on with courage and grace, mostly in part to reassure and comfort her children, despite being in constant pain. She lived out the remainder of her life journey in a courageous and dignified manner. She always kept thinking of others right to the end.
The last year of her life you could often hear her say, “I’m not the girl I used to be” and “We just have to hope for the best”. One could quite often find her on the back patio or front porch visiting with her feline friend, Marsha for whom she took great delight in watching and caring for. She also continued and enjoyed her daily visits with two longtime friends, Margaret and Kay.
Patty will be remembered for her caring and thoughtful nature as well as her determination and energy. She had a keen intuition and intelligence that complimented her humor and toughness. She will be dearly missed.
Patty is survived by her five children, Chris Waggoner, Jim Waggoner (Judy), Kim Hatfield, Patrick Waggoner (Christie) and Bill Waggoner. Also, her six grandchildren, Matt Hatfield (Jen), Andrew Waggoner, Amanda Waggoner, Danny Waggoner, Beatrice Waggoner and Leo Waggoner; and a niece, Sheila; and nephew, Blake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; sister, Joan Howlett; and granddaughter, Lauren.
There will be a service held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with internment at Mountain View Cemetery to follow.