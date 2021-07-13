Patricia Ann Thies Coram
June 5, 1945 — July 4, 2021
Our mother, Patricia, Pat, Patti, Grandma, was born on June 5, 1945, in Victoria, Texas, to Everett A Thies and Dorothy Renne Thies. She passed away suddenly, but peacefully on July 4, 2021, in Walla Walla.
She grew up in Billings, Montana, and graduated from Billings West High School in 1963. She married Darrel Coram on October 5, 1963. They settled in Pocatello, Idaho to raise their family. As a mother of three boys, life was busy. All of her jobs were focused on working with other people, but her passion was working with children. Many of those years were as a stay at home mom and later as a child care provider because children were so important to her. After living in the Seattle area for many years, she moved to Walla Walla, to be near her youngest grandchildren. She helped with her grandchildren and the children of close friends as well. Children always felt special and loved by her.
She was active in her church and community, playing cards, book clubs, making quilts and taking part in multiple bible studies. She loved to play games of any kind. It was important to her to not just be a “Christian”, but an active Christ follower. There was a light that all others saw in her. There were difficulties in life, but her faith was never shaken by those difficulties. She used them as opportunities to grow and get stronger. Jesus was her rock and He never failed her. We are comforted in knowing that she is now with Him. Many people talk about loving and serving others, but this was a part of her everyday life. Living her life for Christ meant committing to serve others.
Attending anything involving her loved ones was a joy to her. She loved to see her grandchildren play basketball, soccer, baseball and go to their piano recitals. Maintaining distant relationships was also important to her. She made an effort to call, write, text, or email her friends and loved ones regularly. Feeling loved is important to everyone so she sent cards; on every holiday, birthday, anniversary, or notes of encouragement to many of those in her life.
Our beautiful Pat was loved and appreciated by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sister, Barb Lowe; brother, John (Kelly) Thies; her children, John Coram, David (Nikki) Coram and Mark (Troi) Coram; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 3:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church with a reception following the service. Donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church and/or the Walla Walla Senior Center.