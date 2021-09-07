Pamela Ronelle (Hayes) Hays
April 9, 1970 — August 27, 2021
Pamela Ronelle Hays passed away on August 27, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. Pamela was 51 years old.
Pamela was born on April 9, 1970, to Ron and Karen Hayes in Portland, Oregon.
Pamela, “Pam”, was raised and attended schools in Milton-Freewater. While attending McLoughlin High she started dating Scott Hays in 1986, and they were married on June 9, 1990. Pamela attended Walla Walla Community College and worked as a legal secretary for some years. She worked for the Credit Bureau for 27 years and was currently the court clerk for the City of Milton-Freewater. In January of 2002 Pam and Scott were blessed with twins, Cassidy and Cody.
As a family, Pam loved to spend time in the mountains; camping, hunting, fishing, or just going for drives in the mountains. Pam had a contagious laugh and a smile that melted hearts.
Pam is survived by her loving husband Scott; daughter Cassidy and son Cody at their home in Milton-Freewater; parents, Ron and Karen Hayes; brothers, Mike (Steph) Hayes and Jeff (Barbara) Hayes; mother-in-law, Billie Luke; father-in-law, Pat Hays; grandmother, Donna Carlson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Julie Hetterley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Pam is preceded in death by two daughters, Alexis and Kaitlynn.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater. There will be a gathering after the service at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 52288 Sunquist Rd, Milton-Freewater. Please bring your own chairs. Memorial contributions in memory of Pam can be made to the Providence St. Mary Cancer Center (Special Needs) in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt special thank you to all of the staff at Providence St. Mary Hospital for all they did for Pam. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com