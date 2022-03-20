Pamela Lynn Partney Sibbett
August 17, 1956 — February 27, 2022
Pamela Lynn Partney Sibbett, passed away February 27, 2022, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, at the age of 65. She was born in Walla Walla on August 17, 1956. Her parents were Fred Partney and Judith McCallum, and Pamela was raised in Milton-freewater. She graduated from McLoughlin high school in 1974. After high school she worked at American Fine Foods and at the Umatilla County Health Department and then as a waitress. Dustan Partney was her only child and they enjoyed many fun vacations together.
Pamela loved spending time with her four grandchildren and always talked about how much she loved them to everyone. She had been in failing health for many years.
Pamela is survived by her brother, Greg Partney; son, Dustan Partney (Brandi), and grandchildren Micah, Kaydence, Gemma, and Deegan.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 1pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
