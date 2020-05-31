Oswaldo C. Garcia
Sept. 14, 1971 — May 23, 2020
Oswaldo C. Garcia, age 48, born to J. Delores Garcia and Rosaura Calvario in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 14, 1971, passed away on May 23, 2020, in College Place.
Oswaldo was a loving husband and father who dedicated much of his life to his family and working as an autobody technician at Northwest Collison in Walla Walla. For those who knew him, know he had a passion for soccer and loved to live an adventurous life.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Garcia; four children, Darcy Betancourt, Oswaldo Garcia Jr, Araceli Orozco, and Erica Garcia; as well as his eight siblings and five grandchildren.
Please contact the family for details regarding Oswaldo’s Celebration of Life.
Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountain view-colonialdewitt.com