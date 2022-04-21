Orville Leo Boggs Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Orville Leo Boggs — August 31, 2021YUMA, ARIZONA -Former Walla Walla resident Orville Leo Boggs, 63, died August 31, 2021, at home.No services are being held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Orvil Leo Boggs Walla Walla Yuma Arizona Service Orville Leo Boggs Read more: Ronald Copeland Jr. Apr 17, 2022 • 3:15 am Janice Elaine (Robbins) Douglas Apr 17, 2022 • 3:15 am Bette Lea (Overman) Wilson Apr 17, 2022 • 3:15 am Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage Trending Now Complaint yields deeper look into neurosurgery issues at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla Pendleton downtown businesses report losing customers due to sidewalk, signal upgrades Walla Walla Community College teacher won't lose job after not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 Erika Ettin: Dating after divorce Safety Log: Local law enforcement arrest four people for various reasons in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater