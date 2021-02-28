Orval Leonard Potter
May 19, 1922 — February 21, 2021
Orval Leonard Potter passed away peacefully on February 21, at the Walla Walla Veterans Home. At his request, there will be no service.
Orval was born May 19, 1922, in Cambridge, Nebraska, to parents Charles and Elizabeth Potter. He was the youngest of 10 siblings. He married the love of his life, Violet Beedy Potter, in 1946. They spent 70 years together. She preceded him in death 4 years ago.
Orval was a World War II Vet and was very honored to serve in the United States Army. He was always telling war stories. Orval’s passion was riding ATVs in the mountains with his son Charlie, which he did almost up to his death. He lived his life to the fullest.
He is survived by two children: daughter Melba Wilson, son Charlie Potter, daughter-in-law Jane; granddaughter, Heather Wilson Teshome; two great- grandchildren, Ismael and Elsabeth Teshome; two step-grandsons, Dan and Eric Odem; he was also a grandpa to Joseph and Jake Goebel.