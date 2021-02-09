Orrin William Hamby
December 27, 1979 — January 26, 2021
Orrin passed away after a battle with brain injuries from a motorcycle accident in April 2019. Family was by his side. Orrin was born in Walla Walla, Washington and raised in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
He grew up surrounded by cousins and friends. Orrin loved to go snowboarding, ride motorcycles, and go camping. Orrin had a variety of jobs over the years. He was proud to be working for the Walla Walla Housing Authority in the maintenance department. When Orrin became a father, he loved taking his children to the Oregon coast and to Wallowa Lake. Orrin was the dad that got a cat when the kids wanted one, and got an aquarium when the kids found tadpoles and wanted to watch them become frogs. Orrin was a patient and gentle father, who encouraged his children.
Orrin is survived by his wife, Leah; daughters, Tori and Aubrey; son, Gabriel; parents, Kathy and Mark Shoemaker; brother, Mark; sister, Shelly; grandparents, Wanda and Bill Hamby; grandparents, Sue and Troy Queen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Orrin was preceded in death by his father.
We take comfort in knowing that they have been reunited. We are thankful for the loving care of Orrin and his family by the Hospice of Spokane. Later this spring we will have a celebration of life for Orrin.