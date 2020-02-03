Orma C. Stewart Jr.
Feb. 10, 1923 — Jan. 26, 2020
SPOKANE - Former Walla Walla resident Orma Claire Stewart Jr, 96, died Jan. 26, 2020.
Neptune Society, 98 E. Francis Ave, Spokane.
