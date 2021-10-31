Ora Waiblinger
August 23, 1938 — October 26, 2021
Late in the evening of October 26, 2021, the dear sweet spirit of Ora Waiblinger departed her body as she graduated from mortality to immortality and entered our heavenly home, to be joined with loved ones who previously completed their sojourn on this earthly realm.
Ora Smith was born August 23, 1938, and is the eldest of the four daughters of Edgar Rufus Smith and Annie Belle (nee: Sherrell) Smith of McEwen and Waverly, TN.
She met and married Joseph George Waiblinger of Boston, MA while working in Altus, OK. Joe and Ora Waiblinger retired from the U.S. Army after 22+ years of service that saw Ora accompany her husband on such assignments as Germany, FT Meade, MD, and the Panama Canal Zone. She could not accompany her husband on his 1969-70 combat tour to Vietnam, where she waited on “pins and needles” for his safe return. Joe always said that, “Ora was as much of a veteran as I ever was.” All four of Ora’s children have also served honorably in the U.S. military. After retiring from the Army in 1980, Ora and her family settled in Walla Walla, where Joe would work for the State of Washington, and later retire as plant manager at the nearby Walla Walla State Penitentiary.
Most importantly, early in their marriage, Ora and Joe accepted the message of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and were baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ora has held various leadership, teaching, and temple positions with the LDS Church and has spent a life of service and charity towards her fellow church members, as well as within the greater Walla Walla community. In 1969 Ora and her husband Joe were sealed together forever for time and all eternity in an Eternal Marriage, solemnized by authorized priesthood authority in the Salt Lake City, UT temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ora lived by the old adage: No success can compensate for failure in the home. As such, she set an example to those who knew her best, for a life of dedicated service to her husband and their four children.
Ora is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Annie Belle; and her sister, Dale Frances Webb. She is survived by two sisters, Janie “Roberta” Pruitt and Winnie Belle Moret. Ora is also survived by, “My Joe” and their four children: William J. Waiblinger of Moses Lake, WA, Michael S. Waiblinger of Walla Walla, Rosanne Hayes of Erie, PA and Lisa H. Zauner of Portland, OR. Ora is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held graveside at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, Howard and 2nd Street. The funeral will start at approximately 1:30 pm. Casual clothing with a patriotic theme is requested.
Grammie, Mom… we miss you terribly, but know that we shall see you again.