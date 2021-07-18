Notice of Primary Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a Primary Election by mail on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Ballots were mailed on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 and include the following:
Jurisdictions: City of Walla Walla – City Council Positions 2 (central ward) and 3 (at large); Walla Walla School District No. 140 – School Director Position 2.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the August 3, 2021 Primary Election is Monday, July 26, 2021. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Office is the only Voting Center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Election Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Department at (509) 524-2530 or visit our website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/auditor/elections.php
Logic & Accuracy Test: The Logic and Accuracy Test, performed on the digital scan system used to tabulate the ballots, will be conducted by the Auditor’s Office on Monday July 19 , 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at the Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: Inside the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, weekdays from 9:00 to 4:00 and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla, weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley - Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 - 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Walla Walla County Poplar St. Annex – 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available at the Walla Walla County Elections Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, starting on July 14, 2021. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Walla Walla County Elections Office, 315 W Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla, and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 15th day of July 2021. Karen Martin, Walla Walla County
Auditor (Publish date: Sunday, July 18, 2021).