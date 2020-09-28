NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID: In accordance with RCW 70.44.140, Columbia County Healthcare District, is soliciting sealed proposals for a dental clinic addition with an estimated value of $350,000. Bids are to be sealed and filed with the District on or before 3:00PM Thursday, October 22 at CCHD Administrative Offices, c/o Jorie Freeman, 1012 S 3rd St, Dayton, WA 99328 at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud. Each bid shall be accompanied by bid proposal security in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, postal money order, or surety bond made payable to the order of the District, for a sum not less than five percent of the amount of the bid, and no bid shall be considered unless accompanied by such bid proposal security. The bid is inclusive of all applicable state-mandated terms and conditions for such work including prevailing wage. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids in the best interest of the District.
To obtain a Small Works Roster Application, Contact Columbia County District Administration Department, jorie.freeman@cchd-wa.org or call (509) 382-8431. Complete bid documents are available at no charge by contacting the Architect: John McLean, Blue Room Architecture & Design, PS, (509) 456-6800. (Pub. Sept. 28 & Oct. 5, 2020)