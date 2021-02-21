Norman Ray Gardner
June 20, 1936 — February 14, 2021
Walla Walla resident, Norman Ray Gardner, passed away on February 14, with his wife Lola by his side after a long battle with COPD and heart disease.
Norman was born on June 20, 1936, in Rural Green, Kentucky to Virgil and Lora Gardner. Norman lived in Cave City, KY when he joined the Navy and proudly served for four years. Norman met his wife, Lola in Toppenish, WA while he was stationed at the Bremerton Naval Yard. They met in May of 1957 outside of the “Hubba Hubba” restaurant while Norman was there on weekend leave with one of his lifelong naval buddies. They married in August of 1957; a marriage that would last 63 years. A lifelong marriage vow they made to each other was “no matter how bad things get for us we will find humor in it.” And they did, through good and bad, thick and thin, there was always laughter in their home.
They moved to the Walla Walla region in 1960 and proceeded to live a comfortable life with children. Norman was a loving father to all his children. He led by example, teaching them to work hard, live well, love always, and laugh daily. He always put his family first. His passing is felt deeply in the lives of his family.
Norman will always be remembered as a positive father figure to his grandchildren, multitude of nieces and nephews, and friends of his children. He never failed to make them welcome in his home and many considered him their positive father figure in life. Norman enjoyed fishing, camping, and joking with his family. He could always get a laugh with making faces, “wet willies”, and “stinky feet”. Norman also wrote a book for his family, detailing his early life as a boy, a military man, a husband, and a father.
Norman is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Starling Gardner; his mother, Lora Skelley Gardner; his sisters, Gladys Sidebottom and Ann Custead; and son-in-law, Tony Ongers. He is survived by his wife, Lola Gardner; seven children and spouses, Debbie Ongers, Tammie (Moses) Torrescano, Lorrie (Mike) Stevenson, Susan (John) Wilkerson, Bill (Jennifer) Gardner, Cathy (James) Shore, and Barbara (Lou) Coronado; his two brothers, Edward Lee and Dwayne; 18 grandchildren and spouses; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
