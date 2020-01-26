Norma V. Maxted
March 16, 1926 — Jan. 22, 2020
Norma was born to Charley and Viola Dennis in Cambridge, ID. The family moved to Caldwell where she attend school. She married J. Ed Maxted in Feb. 1945. In their early years together they did custom farming in Idaho and Washington.
They moved to Grandview, WA were they started their family. In 1963 they moved to College Place where she sold Avon for a few years. She was a licensed foster parent and did child care in her home. She lead-out in the children’s divisions in the Seventh-day Adventist Church where ever she lived and for the Upper Columbia Conference Camp meetings in College Place. She loved to cook and bake for her family. She loved to crochet and knit for family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, seven children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephew.
A Graveside service will be Friday, January 31, at 10 am at Mount Hope Cemetery, College Place, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Outreach through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362.