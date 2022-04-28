Norma Marie Griff
January 16, 1929 — April 24, 2022
Norma Griff, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Parkview Memory Care with her husband at her side. Norma was born January 16, 1929, in Twin Falls, ID. She attended school in Twin Falls until World War II when her family moved to Bremerton, WA, where her father worked in the Navy shipyards. In 1944 they returned to Twin Falls, where she completed her last two years of high school, being active in drama and music. She was an accomplished piano player and often accompanied choirs and vocalists within her school and community and, later in life, her children and grandchildren for spontaneous sing-alongs or Christmas carols.
She attended Colorado Women’s College, where she graduated in 1950 and went on to work in a bank in Twin Falls. She married Art Griff on June 10, 1951, and they moved to Walla Walla, where he worked as a pharmacist for Paul Lutton’s Pharmacy. In 1954, Art was called into the Air Force, and they moved to Salina, KS, where he was stationed. To this day, they have continued to exchange Christmas cards and updates with the many friends they made while Art was in the service. On his discharge, they returned to Walla Walla, where Art worked at Tallman’s Pharmacy before eventually purchasing the pharmacy in 1961. Norma kept the books at Tallman’s for 35 years until they sold the business.
Throughout her life in Walla Walla, Norma was active in many different charities and community organizations, including St. Mary’s Hospital Service League, Junior Club, WW Country Club, and Carnegie Docents. She also participated in PEO and was a member of the Evergreen Garden Club for 50 years. Norma was an active member of Assumption Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on the parish council, and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years.
During their marriage, Art and Norma took numerous cruises around the world and attended many national pharmacy conventions all over the United States. They also spent winters in Palm Desert, CA, for 20 years, where they enjoyed the warm weather and their many friends who also spent winters there. Her family was the love of her life, and she was such a support for her children and grandchildren. She was always available and ready for anything fun, and family gatherings always consisted of board games and card games, along with trips for ice cream anytime she was asked.
Norma was preceded in death by her mother and father, and numerous cousins. Norma is survived by her husband, Art Griff of Walla Walla; her sons, Steve (Candace) Griff of Yakima and Scott (Cris) Griff of Bellevue; her daughter, Janice (Bruce) McCaw of Walla Walla; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the warm and caring staff at Parkview Memory Care, Dr. Nolan Mischel, and Walla Walla Hospice for their wonderful care of Norma. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local charitable organization of your choice through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am, Monday, May 9, 2022, with a funeral mass following at 10:00 am, at Assumption Parish, 2098 E. Alder St., Walla Walla, with a reception/lunch to follow in the parish hall.