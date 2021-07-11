Norma Jean (Simons) Zier
August 25, 1937 — July 3, 2021
Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Norma Jean (Simons) Zier, passed away peacefully at her home on July 3, 2021, after a brave fight with cancer. She was 83 years old.
Norma was born on August 25, 1937, in Walla Walla, to Melvin and Nellie (Miller) Simons and was raised on the family farm on Mill Creek Rd. She loved living on the farm and had a special love for all animals, especially horses. She had several horses throughout her life and each one held a special place in her heart. She was a tomboy as a child and wasn’t afraid to get dirty helping around the farm. She often told stories about helping with wheat harvest or feeding the cows with her dad.
Along with her love of horses she also was never without her pugs. Wherever she would go they were right at her heels. She had her own mini farm that included chickens, goats and a mini donkey. She was a true animal lover and they all knew it.
She attended a one room schoolhouse, Blue Creek School until moving on to Walla Walla High School and graduating in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Zier on May 29, 1955. They were married for 52 years. They had two children, Wayne and Sherry.
Norma loved to cook and always made incredible meals. She loved to host the holidays at her house and never failed to make them special. Every year we always said that she made more food than could fit on the plates. Her house was a magnet for gatherings and everyone loved coming to Norma’s.
Over the years Norma had many adventures. She loved to camp and fish and for years her and Bruce would spend many weekends at the Snake River or at various lakes. During the winters the family would travel throughout the Northwest where Wayne and Sherry raced snowmobiles. Part of those trips included races at West Yellowstone, MT. She made many trips by snowmobile into the park to Old Faithful. Norma and Bruce traveled to England and Wales and visited with family and explored places where her ancestors lived. She also loved going to Alaska and fishing for halibut.
Norma is survived by her son, Wayne Zier (Denise); her daughter, Sherry Orchard (Bill) both of Walla Walla; four grandchildren: Matt Zier, Stephanie Nilsson, Danielle Eberhardt and Shane Orchard; great-grandson, Easton Nilsson and another great-grandson due in November; brother, Orville Simons; and sister, Elaine Joy Simons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents, Melvin and Nellie.
A Celebration of Life for Norma will be held on Sunday, August 22 from 1pm until 4pm at the Pioneer Park Garden Center, 940 E. Alder St, Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to the Idaho Pug Rescue at paypal.me/pugpalsrescue or through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgrosclose.com